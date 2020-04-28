Salida weather
Salida will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 72, a low around 38 and a west wind of 10-15 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 51, a low around 32 and a west wind of 20-25 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 78, a low around 48 and a north wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado are predicted to be sunny today with a high near 73 and a low around 43. A northwest wind of 8-18 mph could gust as high as 24 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 82, a low of 51 and a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 79, a low around 43 and a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 57, a low around 37 and a west wind at 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 86, a low of 55 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 77 and a low around 50. An east wind at 6-15 mph is predicted.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 77 and a low around 47. A southeast wind will blow at 5-10 mph.
April 27 Statistics
High: 73 Low: 35
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .20
April avg. prcp.: 1.58
2020 prcp. to date: .77
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 2.77
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 27
High: 69 Low: 30
April 28 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:10
Sunset: 7:53
Length of day: 13:42
