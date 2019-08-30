Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 85, a low of 49 and a light west-northwest wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 64, a low of 46 and a west wind of 15-20 mph.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be sunny today with a high of 96, a low near 63 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 87 and a low of 60.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high near 88, a low around 59 and a north-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Saturday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 87 and low of 50. Sunday will be increasingly cloudy with a high of 88 and low of 51.
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy Saturday with a high of 66, a low of 46 and a west wind of 10-15 mph. Sunday will be sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 68 and low of 48.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny this weekend with highs near 98, lows around 64 and east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
The Denver area will be sunny Saturday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 90, low of 61 and west wind of 5 mph. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 95 and a low of 63.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny Saturday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 91 and low of 59. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 95 and a low of 61.
Aug. 29 Statistics
High: 88 Low: 51
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .34
Aug. avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.80
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 29
High: 81 Low: 42
Aug. 30 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:31
Sunset: 7:39
Length of day: 13:08
