Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 58, a low around 31 and a northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 39, a low around 24. A northwest wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 66, a low around 36 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 70, a low around 36 with an east-northeast wind of 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 68, a low around 36 and a south-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be sunny Saturday with a high near 58 and a low around 34. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 55, a low of 31 and a 50 percent chance of showers.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 38 and a low around 28. Sunday, forecast is mostly cloudy with an 80 percent chance of snow. The high will be 36, a low of 24, and a southwest wind of 15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 66 and a low of 42. Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 60, a low of 37 and a 50 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be sunny this weekend with highs near 68 and lows around 38.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with high near 70 and lows around 38.
March 5 Statistics
High: 59 Low: 27
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: none
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 5
High: 54 Low: 21
March 6 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:29
Sunset: 6:02
Length of day: 11:33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.