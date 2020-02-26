Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with the high temperature around 41 and low near 19. There will be a west wind 5-15 mph and a wind chill value of minus 5 to 5.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 22 and a low of 11. There will be a west-northwest wind 15-20 mph creating wind chill values of minus 15 and minus 25. Gusts of up to 30 mph are possible.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with highs in the 40s and lows in the low 20s. There will be an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high around 43 and low about 23. Wind, south-southwest 5 mph.
Pueblos and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 46, low around 21 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
It will be sunny in Salida on Thursday with a high in the upper 40s and low near 20. West wind 10-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Thursday with a high of 26 and a low around 12. Wind out of the west 20-25 mph will create wind chill values minus 5 to 5.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 50 and low around 25.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 48 and a low of 25.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 53 and a low of 22.
Feb. 25 Statistics
High: 29 Low: 11
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .22
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 25
High: 25 Low: 13
Feb. 24 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:42
Sunset: 5:52
Length of day: 11:11
