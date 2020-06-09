Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny, gradually becoming sunny, today with a high of 64, a low of 37 and a west-northwest wind of 15-20 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny becoming sunny today with a high of 46, a low of 30 and a west-northwest wind of 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers is predicted.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 70, a low of 46 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy, gradually becoming sunny, today with a high near 68, a low around 47 and a northwest wind of 20-29 mph. A 40 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy then clearing today with a high of 71 and a low around 45.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 76, a low of 41 and a west wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 57 and a low around 36. A west wind will blow at 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 81, a low of 51 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 79 and a low around 52.
The Pueblo area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 81 and a low around 53.
June 8 Statistics
High: 77 Low: 50
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .17
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.06
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 8
High: 75 Low: 47
June 9 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:39
Sunset: 8:27
Length of day: 14:48
