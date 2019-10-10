Salida weather
Salida could see snow showers today, with partly sunny skies and a high near 41, a low near 14 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent, with snow accumulation of less than 1 inch.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today, with a high near 24, a low of 6 and west wind of 15-25 mph. Chance of snow is 70 percent, with accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado could see snow early today with a high of 46, a low of 44, north wind of 5-10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado could see snow throughout the day, with a high today near 30, a low of 15 and less than 3 inches of accumulation possible.
Pueblo and southern Colorado could see rain or snow today, with a high of 38, low of 18 and 20-25 mph winds.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday, with a high of 50, a low of 22 and a west wind of 5-15 mph throughout the day.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high of 28, a low of 17 and a west wind of 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday, with a high of 51 and low of 28 and a north wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 48, low of 25 and a light wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 53, a low around 26 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Oct. 9 Statistics
High: 69 Low: 19
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 9
High: 69 Low: 32
Oct. 10 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:08
Sunset: 6:33
Length of day: 11:25
