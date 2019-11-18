Salida weather
Salida is predicted to be sunny today with a high near 61, a west wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 30.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 41, a low around 16 and west wind of 20-25 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 61, a low of 32 and southwest wind of 5 mph in the evening.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 65, a low of 37 and a southwest wind of 5-9 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 67, a northwest wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 35.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be sunny Tuesday with a high near 63, a west wind of 5-10 mph, increasing clouds overnight and a low around 32.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 45, west wind at 15-20 mph, a low of 31 and a 20 percent chance of snow Tuesday night.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 65, a low near 36, a southeast wind around 5 mph and a 40 percent chance of snow in the evening.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 69, a calm wind and a low around 38.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday, becoming cloudy with a high near 71, a west wind around 5 mph and a low of 39.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 63 33 none
Saturday 59 33 none
Sunday 60 20 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 17
High: 55 Low: 32
Nov. 18 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:48
Sunset: 4:50
Length of day: 10:01
