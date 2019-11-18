Kids Weather

Aspen Bode, a Cotopaxi School kindergartner, enjoys looking at crisp fall leaves. Salida is predicted to be sunny today with a high near 61, a west wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 30.

 Aspen Bode

Salida weather

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 41, a low around 16 and west wind of 20-25 mph.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 61, a low of 32 and southwest wind of 5 mph in the evening.

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 65, a low of 37 and a southwest wind of 5-9 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 67, a northwest wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 35.

Extended forecast

Salida is predicted to be sunny Tuesday with a high near 63, a west wind of 5-10 mph, increasing clouds overnight and a low around 32.

The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 45, west wind at 15-20 mph, a low of 31 and a 20 percent chance of snow Tuesday night.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 65, a low near 36, a southeast wind around 5 mph and a 40 percent chance of snow in the evening.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 69, a calm wind and a low around 38.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday, becoming cloudy with a high near 71, a west wind around 5 mph and a low of 39.

Statistics

High             Low       Prcp.

Friday             63         33      none

Saturday         59         33      none

Sunday           60         20      none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

Nov. prcp.:                            none

Nov. avg. prcp.:                       .55

2019 prcp. to date:               8.99

Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.:          10.29

Average high: 52.8

Average low:        19.7

Buena Vista Statistics

Nov. 17

High: 55                         Low: 32

Nov. 18 Statistics

Sunrise:                                  6:48

Sunset:                                   4:50

Length of day:     10:01

