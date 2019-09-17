Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms, high near 76, low around 44 and a southwest wind at 5-10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 52, a low of 38 and west wind at 20-25 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of showers, a high of 79, low of 57 and a southeast wind of 5-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 86, a low of 55 and a south-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 92, a low of 57 and a southwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms, a high of 77, low of 45 and a south-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 54, low of 39 and a southwest wind 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 83, a low of 59 and southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 83, a low of 54 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high around 87, low near 51 and a southsoutheast wind at 5-10 mph.
Sept. 16 Statistics
High: 76 Low: 48
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 16
High: 74 Low: 45
Sept. 17 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:47
Sunset: 7:11
Length of day: 12:24
