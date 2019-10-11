Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 53, a low near 22 and a west wind of 5-10 mph throughout the day and tonight.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 33 and a low of 18. Wind chill will be between minus 5 and minus 15. Wind could gust up to 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 54, a low of 28 and southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today, with a high near 48 and a low of 24. Calm wind is forecast to continue throughout the day.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high around 55, a low around 24 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny this weekend, with highs in the 60s, lows around 30 and west winds between 5 and 15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny this weekend, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Winds could be as high as 20 mph, mainly out of the west.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny throughout the weekend, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. Calm wind is forecast Saturday.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will see highs in the 60-70s this weekend and lows in the 30-40s. Winds around 5 mph are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
Oct. 10 Statistics
High: 57 Low: 30
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 10
High: 54 Low: 32
Oct. 11 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:08
Sunset: 6:33
Length of day: 11:25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.