Salida weather
Salida will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high of 81, a low of 52 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high near 61, a low near 46 and a southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 87, a low of 65 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 88, a low of 62 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high near 94, a low around 63 and a light and variable wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Friday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high around 83, a low near 53 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Friday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high near 62, a low of 46 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 93, a low of 67 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 89, a low of 62 and a calm wind becoming north-northeast after noon, gusting as high as 16 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 89, a low of 61 and a west wind of 5-10 mph becoming east after noon.
July 31 Statistics
High: 85 Low: 58
Precipitation .02
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .60
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.48
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 31
High: 82 Low: 52
Aug. 1 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:05
Sunset: 8:16
Length of day: 14:10
