Salida weather
Salida will be sunny and breezy today with a high of 74, low of 39 and a west wind of 5-15 mph through tonight.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy today with a high of 48, low of 32 and a west wind of 10-40 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 76, low of 48 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 78, low of 47 and light variable winds of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 83, low of 43 and a south wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny and breezy Wednesday with a high near 73, low of 35 and a northwest wind of 15-30 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night could see rain or snow after 3 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent, new precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch. Rain and snow showers are likely on Thursday before 1 p.m.
Monarch will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 50, low of 27 and a west wind of 10-25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 78, low of 36 and winds between 5-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny with a high of 78, low of 29 and a chance of snow after dark.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 84, low of 35 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Oct. 6 Statistics
High: 65 Low: 46
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 6
High: 61 Low: 29
Oct. 7 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:05
Sunset: 6:39
Length of day: 11:35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.