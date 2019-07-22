Kids Weather

Longfellow Elementary School student Mason Spezze enjoys being by the Arkansas River on sunny days. Salida’s weather today will be mostly sunny with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 82, a low of 50 and a light east wind. 

 Mason Spezze

Salida weather

Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 82, a low of 50 and a light east wind.

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high near 65, a low near 45 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 97, a low of 68 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 81, low of 60 and a calm wind.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high near 79, a low of 57 and a light east wind.

Extended forecast

Salida will be cloudy Tuesday with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high around 85, a low of 51 and a light and variable wind.

The Monarch area will be cloudy Tuesday with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high of 65, low of 46 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 96, a low of 69 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 89, a low of 62 and a calm wind.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 87, a low of 58 and a light southeast wind.

Statistics

High    Low         Prcp.

Friday            93         58      none

Saturday        92         62          .01

Sunday          89         55      none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

July prcp.:                                   .49

July avg. prcp.:                        1.60

2019 prcp. to date:                5.37

Avg. Jan.-July prcp.:                 6.27

Average high:        84.3

Average low:         47.6

Buena Vista Statistics

July 21

High: 86                              Low: 50

July 22 Statistics

Sunrise:                                     5:57

Sunset:                                      8:24

Length of day:      14:27

