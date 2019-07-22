Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 82, a low of 50 and a light east wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high near 65, a low near 45 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 97, a low of 68 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 81, low of 60 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high near 79, a low of 57 and a light east wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be cloudy Tuesday with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high around 85, a low of 51 and a light and variable wind.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Tuesday with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high of 65, low of 46 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 96, a low of 69 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 89, a low of 62 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 87, a low of 58 and a light southeast wind.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 93 58 none
Saturday 92 62 .01
Sunday 89 55 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .49
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.37
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 21
High: 86 Low: 50
July 22 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:57
Sunset: 8:24
Length of day: 14:27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.