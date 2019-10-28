Salida weather
Salida will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of snow, a high near 34, a low around 12 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a 90 percent chance of snow, a high near 13, a low of 6 and a north-northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
State weather
The Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 39, a low of 27 and a north-northwest wind about 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high near 28 and a low near 13.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of snow, a high of 30, a low of 15 and an east-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a 50 percent chance of snow, a high near 36, a low around 9 and a south-southwest wind 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a 60 percent chance of snow, a high near 18, a low around minus 1 and a south-southwest wind at 10-20 mph.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of snow, a high around 44 and a low near 15.
The Denver area will be cloudy Tuesday with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high of 23 and low of 7.
The Pueblo area will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high near 31 and low of 15.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 61 34 none
Saturday 54 28 none
Sunday 47 21 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: .44
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.48
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 27
High: 41 Low: 17
Oct. 28 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:26
Sunset: 6:10
Length of day: 10:45
