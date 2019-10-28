Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this morning. Becoming partly cloudy later. High around 35F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.