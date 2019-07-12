Mostly sunny
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 87, a low of 53 and a light and variable wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 68, a low of 46 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 98, a low near 69 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 96, a low of 64 and calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 97, a low of 63 and light and variable wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a 70-80 percent chance of rain, highs near 87 and lows around 52. Saturday will have light wind, and Sunday’s wind will be west at 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a 70-80 percent chance of rain, highs near 65 and lows near 46. Saturday will have a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Saturday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 96 and low of 68. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 97 and low of 69.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny this weekend with a 50 percent chance of rain, highs around 94 and lows near 65.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a 30 to 60 percent chance of rain, highs near 97 and lows near 63.
July 11 Statistics
High: 87 Low: 54
Precipitation trace
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .07
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 4.95
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 11
High: 83 Low: 50
July 12 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:49
Sunset: 8:30
Length of day: 14:40
