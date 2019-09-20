Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 75, a low of 40 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, increasing in the afternoon to 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 51, a low of 34, a southwest wind of 20-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 76, a low of 47, a southeast wind of 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 85, a low of 51, a southwest wind of 5-10 mph and a 10 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 89, a low of 54 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny this weekend with highs around 75, lows near 40 and winds from the west and southwest at 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny this weekend with highs near 51, lows around 34 and west winds of 10-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs around 76, lows near 50 and winds from the west.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 77, lows around 49 and northeast winds of 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 84, lows around 52 and winds from the south.
Sept. 19 Statistics
High: 79 Low: 52
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 19
High: 77 Low: 40
Sept. 20 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:49
Sunset: 7:06
Length of day: 12:17
