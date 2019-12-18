Kids Weather

Natalia Tidwell, a fourth-grader at Longfellow Elementary School, thinks today would be a great day for ice skating. Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a west wind at 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon, a high of 44 and a low of 12.

 Natalia Tidwell

Salida weather

Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a high of 44, a low of 12 and a west wind at 5-10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a 15-20 mph west wind and wind chill values of minus 5 to 5. High will be 27 and low will be 9.   

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado are predicted to be sunny today with a southeast wind around 5 mph, a high of 37 and low around 16. 

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a south-southwest wind at about 5 mph. High will be near 54 and low will be around 22.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy today with a west wind around 5 mph. High will be 49 and low will be 16.

Extended forecast

Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a west wind of 5-10 mph a high near 39 and a low of 12.

The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a west wind at 10-15 mph, a high around 27 and low of 9. Wind chill values will be between minus 5 and 5.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a southeast wind about 5 mph, a high near 40 and a low around 16.

Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be cloudy Thursday with a northwest wind around 5 mph, a high near 49 and a low around 23.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph. High will be near 48 and low will be around 17.

Dec. 17 Statistics

High: 26                          Low: -1

Precipitation:                     none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

Dec. prcp.:                                .29

Dec. avg. prcp.:                        .52

2019 prcp. to date:             10.36

Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.:            10.81

Average high: 43.7

Average low:        12.9

Buena Vista Statistics

Dec. 17

High: 30                            Low: 1

Dec. 18 Statistics

Sunrise:                                  7:16

Sunset:                                   4:45

Length of day:     9:29

