Salida weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a high of 44, a low of 12 and a west wind at 5-10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a 15-20 mph west wind and wind chill values of minus 5 to 5. High will be 27 and low will be 9.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are predicted to be sunny today with a southeast wind around 5 mph, a high of 37 and low around 16.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a south-southwest wind at about 5 mph. High will be near 54 and low will be around 22.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy today with a west wind around 5 mph. High will be 49 and low will be 16.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a west wind of 5-10 mph a high near 39 and a low of 12.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a west wind at 10-15 mph, a high around 27 and low of 9. Wind chill values will be between minus 5 and 5.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a southeast wind about 5 mph, a high near 40 and a low around 16.
Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be cloudy Thursday with a northwest wind around 5 mph, a high near 49 and a low around 23.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph. High will be near 48 and low will be around 17.
Dec. 17 Statistics
High: 26 Low: -1
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .29
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.36
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 17
High: 30 Low: 1
Dec. 18 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:16
Sunset: 4:45
Length of day: 9:29
