Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 46, a west wind of 10-15 mph and a low around 20.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and breezy today with a high of 31, a low of 19 and a west wind of 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 44, a low of 27 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 47, a low around 25 and west-southwest wind at about 7 mph, gusting as high as 15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 59, a west northwest wind of 5 mph and a low of 30.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 44, a low of 24, a west-southwest wind around 5 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Wednesday with a west wind at 10-15 mph and a high near 32. Overnight there will be a 50 percent chance of snow showers with a low around 23 and west wind of 15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 47, a low around 32 and a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with a high of 47 and a low of 28.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 54, a calm wind becoming east-southeast around 5 mph and a low of 30.
Dec. 2 Statistics
High: 50 Low: 32
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: none
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.07
Avg. Jan.-Dec. prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 2
High: 49 Low: 26
Dec. 3 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:05
Sunset: 4:43
Length of day: 9:37
