Sunny
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 84, a low around 48 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 64, a low near 40 and a west wind of 25-30 mph, gusting as high as 45 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 95, a low of 58 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 81, a low of 56 and a north-northwest wind of 7 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 86, a low of 56 and a northwest wind of 10-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 85, a low near 46 and a light and variable wind, becoming southwest at 10-15 mph in the morning.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 63, a low of 41 and a west wind of 10-15 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph after noon.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 94, a low of 61 and a calm wind becoming northwest at 5 mph after noon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 79, a low of 55 and a calm wind becoming north at 5-8 mph after noon, gusting as high as 20 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 88, a low of 54 and a light east-southeast wind becoming east at 10-15 mph after noon.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 83 51 none
Saturday 86 48 none
Sunday 89 52 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .38
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.84
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 25
High: 86 Low: 40
Aug. 26 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:27
Sunset: 7:45
Length of day: 13:17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.