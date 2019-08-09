Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 84, low of 54 and a light west-northwest wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 60, a low of 49 and a west-southwest wind of 10-20 mph.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 92, a low of 68 and southeast wind of 5-15 mph.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 90, a low of 65 and a calm wind.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 90, a low of 62 and a light and variable wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a 70-80 percent chance of rain, highs near 81, lows around 51, and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a 70-80 percent chance of rain, highs near 57 and lows of 45. Saturday will have west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Grand Junction area will be partly sunny this weekend with a 20 percent chance of rain, highs near 90 and lows of 65.
The Denver area will be partly sunny this weekend with a 40 percent chance of rain, highs of 85 and lows of 62. Saturday will have a calm wind, gusting as high as 15 mph.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny this weekend with a 70 percent chance of rain, highs of 91 and lows around 62.
Aug. 8 Statistics
High: 84 Low: 54
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .34
Aug. avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.80
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 8
High: 80 Low: 50
Aug. 9 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:12
Sunset: 8:07
Length of day: 13:55
