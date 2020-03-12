Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 56, a low around 32 and a west-southwest wind of 15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 35, a low around 25, a west wind of 35-40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be mostly sunny today with a high near 64 and a low around 37.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 51 and a low around 26.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 68 and a low around 33.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 43, a low around 30 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph. A 90 percent chance of showers is forecast.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 30, a low around 25, an east-southeast wind of 15 mph and a 100 percent chance of snow with 3-5 inches possible.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be cloudy Friday with a high near 56, a low of 38, a northwest wind of 5 mph and a 90 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Friday with freezing drizzle, a 90 percent chance of precipitation, a high near 39 and a low of 23.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy Friday with a high near 41, a low around 29 and a 90 percent chance of precipitation.
March 11 Statistics
High: 58 Low: 39
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: none
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 11
High: 56 Low: 30
March 12 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:20
Sunset: 7:08
Length of day: 11:48
