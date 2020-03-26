Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 59, a low around 30 and a southwest wind of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 36 and a low around 21. Wind will be 20-30 mph from the west-southwest with gusts as high as 65 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 63, a low around 32 and a west-northwest wind of 10-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 66 and a low around 35.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 75 and a low around 38.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Friday with a high of 46, a low of 22 and a south-southwest wind of 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 26, a low around 13 and a southwest wind of 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of snow is 80 percent.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 50 and a low around 28.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high of 45 and a low around 29.
Pueblo and southern Colorado are forecast to be be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 64 and a low around 31.
March 25 Statistics
High: 57 Low: 38
Precipitation none (Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .29
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .55
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 25
High: 54 Low: 32
March 26 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:58
Sunset: 7:21
Length of day: 12:23
