Salida weather
Salida is forecast to be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of snow, a high near 43, a low around 21 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high of 26, a low of 14 and a west wind around 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 20 percent chance of snow showers, a high near 39 and a low around 23.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 52, a low of 23 and a west-southwest wind of 6-13 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 57, a west-northwest wind of 10-15 mph and a low around 22.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a west wind of 5-10 mph, a high near 43 and a low around 20.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with patchy blowing snow, a high near 24, a low around 16, a west wind of 20-30 mph and wind chill values between minus 5 and zero.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a high of 39 and a low of 21.
Denver and northern Colorado are predicted to be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 48, a low around 23 and a west-southwest wind of 5-9 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a high of 49, a low of 22 and a southwest wind of 5 mph.
Jan. 21 Statistics
High: 46 Low: 29
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: .02
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .02
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 21
High: 34 Low: 21
Jan. 22 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:17
Sunset: 5:13
Length of day: 9:56
