Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high near 47, a low around 22, a west wind of 5-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow and rain showers.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny and breezy today with patchy blowing snow, a high near 28, a low around 14, a west-southwest wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph and a 70 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 53, a low of 27 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 48, a low of 24 and a west-northwest wind of 3-6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 55, a low around 28, a 30 percent of snow showers and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 52, a low of 23 and a northwest wind around 5 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday, with a high near 34, a low around 17 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 56, a low of 28 and a north wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 56, a low of 27 and a north-northwest wind of 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 58, a low of 29 and a northeast wind of 10 mph.
Statistics
Friday 52 27 none Saturday 54 29 none
Sunday 51 28 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: none
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 1
High: 47 Low: 23
March 2 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:35
Sunset: 5:58
Length of day: 11:23
