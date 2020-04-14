Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 52, a low of 31, a west wind of 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow after midnight.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 31, a low of 22, a west wind of 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph and a 40 percent chance of snow tonight.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 60 and a low around 38.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 52, a low of 29 and an 80 percent chance of snow tonight.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a high near 60, a low around 32.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 53, a low of 26, a southwest wind of 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high near 33 and a low of 21. A southwest wind of 20 mph may gust as high as 40 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a high near 58, a low around 34 and a 50 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy Thursday with a high near 34, a low near 24 and a 90 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly cloudy Thursday with a high of 51, a low of 26 and a 30 percent chance of showers.
April 14 Statistics
High: 44 Low: 12
Precipitation .01
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .01
April avg. prcp.: 2.77
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 1.60
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 14
High: 39 Low: 8
April 15 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:28
Sunset: 7:41
Length of day: 13:15
