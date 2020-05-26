Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 75, a low around 42 and a north-northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 56, a low around 37 and a northwest wind of 10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 80, a low around 56 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 77, a low of 52 and a southwest wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and Southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 79, a low around 51 and a west-northwest wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 78, a low around 45 and a northwest wind at 5-10 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted after noon.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 60, a low near 39 and a west wind of 10-15 mph. A 50 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 86 and a low around 59.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 82, a low near 54 and a north-northeast wind of 5 mph with gusts as high as 16 mph.
The Pueblo area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 85, a low around 55 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
May 25 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: .08
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .85
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 25
High: 62 Low: 29
May 26 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:44
Sunset: 8:18
Length of day: 14:33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.