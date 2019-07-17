Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 92, a low of 52 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area is predicted to be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high around 65, a low near 46 and a west wind of 25-35 mph, gusting as high as 50 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 98, a low of 67 and a southeast wind of 10-20 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 100, a low of 64 and a south-southwest wind of 7-9 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 101, a low of 63 and a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a high around 89, a low of 53 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Thursday with a high of 64, a low of 47 and a west wind of 10-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 96, a low of 67 and a south-southeast wind of 5 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 102, low of 65 and a west-southwest wind of 5 mph, gusting as high as 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 102, a low of 65 and a west wind of 5-10 mph becoming south-southeast after noon.
July 16 Statistics
High: 90 Low: 52
Precipitation .02
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .48
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.36
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 16
High: 88 Low: 49
July 17 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:53
Sunset: 8:27
Length of day: 14:34
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.