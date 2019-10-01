Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 75, a low near 40 and a south wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 54, a low of 33 and a southwest wind of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 76, a low of 43 and an east-southeast wind of 10-15 mph, becoming west 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high near 58, a low of 44, a 20 percent chance of rain and an east-northeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 76, a low of 50 and a north wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 68, a low of 34 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 47, a low of 28 and a west wind of 15-35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 68, a low of 41 and a north-northeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 64, a low of 41 and a northeast wind at 5-15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 70, a low around 45 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Sept. 30 Statistics
High: 79 Low: 55
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 30
High: 75 Low: 37
Oct. 1 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:59
Sunset: 6:49
Length of day: 11:49
