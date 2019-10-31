Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 44, a low around 16 and a southwest wind of 5-15 mph. Wind chill values will be between 5 and minus 5.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 25, a low of minus 10 and a west wind of 25-30 mph becoming west at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and blowing snow. Wind chill values will be as low as minus 25.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 38, a low of 8 and an east-southeast wind around 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 41, a low near 18 and a south wind at 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 41, a low of 18 and south wind at 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a high of 43, a low around 11 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high near 22, a low around minus 6 and a west wind at about 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high around 49, a low near 20 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 35, a low around 17 and a 20 percent chance of snow after 3 p.m.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 35, a low of 17 and a 30 percent chance of snow after 3 p.m.
Oct. 30 Statistics
High: 25 Low: 7
Precipitation .21
(Measurement taken at 7 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: 1.08
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 30
High: 19 Low: -9
Oct. 31 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:29
Sunset: 6:07
Length of day: 10:38
