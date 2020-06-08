Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 75, a low of 33 and a south-southwest wind of 5-20 mph. Gusts of up to 30 mph are possible.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 54, a low of 28 and a southwest wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high around 68 and a low near 40.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 79, a low near 44 and a north wind of 7-15 mph. Gusts up to 24 mph are possible.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 88 and a low around 46.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 66, a low of 34 and a west-northwest wind of 15-20 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of showers, a high near 48 and a low around 31. A west-northwest wind will blow at 30-35 mph, decreasing to 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 71, a low of 46 and a south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 69, a low around 47 and a 30 percent chance of showers.
The Pueblo area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 76 and a low around 47.
Statistics
Friday 89 52 none
Saturday 77 58 .17
Sunday 80 52 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.
June prcp.: .17
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.06
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 5
High: 80 Low: 40
June 8 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:40
Sunset: 8:26
Length of day: 14:47
