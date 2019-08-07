Salida weather
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 85, a low of 53 and a light and variable wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high near 64, a low near 46 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 93, a low of 67 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 93, a low of 64 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 97, a low of 64 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be cloudy Thursday with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high near 83, a low around 53 and a light and variable wind.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Thursday with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high of 62, a low of 47 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 93, a low of 68 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 91, a low of 63 and a calm wind, gusting as high as 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high near 93, a low around 63 and a light and variable wind.
Aug. 6 Statistics
High: 88 Low: 56
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .34
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.80
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 6
High: 84 Low: 50
Aug. 7 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:10
Sunset: 8:09
Length of day: 13:59
