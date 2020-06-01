Salida weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a high near 82, a low around 48, a west wind at 5-10 mph and a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly cloudy today with a high near 63, a low around 44 and a west wind of 10-15 mph. An 80 percent chance of precipitation is predicted.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 94 and a low around 62.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 91, a low near 61 and a south-southwest wind of 5-9 mph with gusts up to 20 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 93 and a low around 60.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 81, a low near 47 and a west-northwest wind at 5-10 mph. A 60 percent chance of showers is predicted.
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 63, a low around 43 and a northwest wind of 10 mph. A 60 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 92 and a low around 62.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 88, a low around 60 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 91 and a low around 60.
Statistics
Friday n/a n/a trace
Saturday n/a n/a none
Sunday n/a n/a none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.
May prcp.: .12
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .89
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 31
High: 75 Low: 46
June 1 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:41
Sunset: 8:23
Length of day: 14:42
