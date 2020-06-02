Kids Weather

Cotopaxi School kindergartner Bryson Pearson covers his ears when he hears thunder and rain. Salida will be partly sunny today with a high near 82, a low around 47, a west-northwest wind at 5-10 mph and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

 Bryson Pearson

Salida weather

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 63, a low around 44 and a northwest wind of 10-15 mph. A 40 percent chance of precipitation is predicted.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 93 and a low around 62.

The Denver area will be partly sunny today with  a high near 90, a low near 59 and a north-northeast wind of 5-9 mph with gusts up to 16 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain.  

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny   today with a high of 92 and a low around 60.  

Extended forecast

Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 84, a low near 47 and a west wind at 5-10 mph. A 40 percent chance of showers is predicted.

The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Wednesday  with a high near 65, a low around 45 and a west wind of 10-15 mph. A 40 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.

The Grand Junction area will be sunny Wednesday  with a high near 93 and a low around 63.

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 90, a low around 60 and a 20 percent chance of showers. 

The Pueblo area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 93 and a low around 60. 

June 1 Statistics

High: n/a                        Low: n/a

Precipitation                        none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

June prcp.:                             none

June avg. prcp.:                        .83

2020 prcp. to date:                  .89

Avg. Jan.-June prcp.:             4.67

Average high:                         79.5

Average low:                          42.1

Buena Vista Statistics

June 1

High: 78                            Low: 42

June 2 Statistics

Sunrise:                                     5:41

Sunset:                                      8:23

Length of day:      14:42

