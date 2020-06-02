Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high near 82, a low around 47, a west-northwest wind at 5-10 mph and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 63, a low around 44 and a northwest wind of 10-15 mph. A 40 percent chance of precipitation is predicted.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 93 and a low around 62.
The Denver area will be partly sunny today with a high near 90, a low near 59 and a north-northeast wind of 5-9 mph with gusts up to 16 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 92 and a low around 60.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 84, a low near 47 and a west wind at 5-10 mph. A 40 percent chance of showers is predicted.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 65, a low around 45 and a west wind of 10-15 mph. A 40 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 93 and a low around 63.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 90, a low around 60 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
The Pueblo area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 93 and a low around 60.
June 1 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: none
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: .89
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 1
High: 78 Low: 42
June 2 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:41
Sunset: 8:23
Length of day: 14:42
