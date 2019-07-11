Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 89, a low of 50 and a light west-northwest wind increasing to 5-10 mph after noon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, high of 68, low of 47 and a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 100, a low of 70 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 95, a low of 64 and a light wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 95, a low of 60 and a light wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Friday with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high around 89, a low near 53 and a calm wind.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Friday with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 67, a low of 47 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph becoming east-northeast after noon.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 97, a low of 69 and a southeast wind of 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a 30 percent chance of rain, high of 95, low of 64 and calm wind becoming east at 5 mph, gusting as high as 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 97, a low of 63 and a light and variable wind.
July 10 Statistics
High: 87 Low: 49
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .07
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 4.95
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 10
High: 85 Low: 46
July 11 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:49
Sunset: 8:30
Length of day: 14:41
