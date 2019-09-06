Salida weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 82, a low of 50 and a light and variable wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high of 61, low of 46 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 94, a low near 62 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 86 and a low of 60.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 90, a low around 60 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a 60 to 80 percent chance of rain, highs near 80 and lows near 47. Saturday will have a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a 60 to 80 percent chance of rain, highs of 57 and lows near 40. Saturday will have a west wind of 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain, highs near 89 and lows near 60.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Saturday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 86 and a low of 58. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 84 and low of 57.
Pueblo and Southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with a 60 percent chance of rain, highs near 90 and lows near 57.
Sept. 5 Statistics
High: 87 Low: 57
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.00
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 6.86
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 5
High: 82 Low: 49
Sept. 6 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:37
Sunset: 7:28
Length of day: 12:51
