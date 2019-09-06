Kids Weather

Longfellow Elementary School student Michael Highfill takes walks through the woods on sunny days. Today may be a bit wet for that, with Salida forecast to be increasingly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 82, a low of 50 and a light and variable wind.

 Michael Highfill

Salida weather

Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 82, a low of 50 and a light and variable wind.

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high of 61, low of 46 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 94, a low near 62 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 86 and a low of 60.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 90, a low around 60 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.

Extended forecast

Salida will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a 60 to 80 percent chance of rain, highs near 80 and lows near 47. Saturday will have a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.

The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a 60 to 80 percent chance of rain, highs of 57 and lows near 40. Saturday will have a west wind of 10-15 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain, highs near 89 and lows near 60.

Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Saturday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 86 and a low of 58. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 84 and low of 57.

Pueblo and Southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with a 60 percent chance of rain, highs near 90 and lows near 57.

Sept. 5 Statistics

High: 87                          Low: 57

Precipitation                      none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

Sept. prcp.:                           1.00

Sept. avg. prcp.:     .89

2019 prcp. to date:               6.86

Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.:            8.73

Average high:       75.7

Average low:        42.7

Buena Vista Statistics

Sept. 5

High: 82                         Low: 49

Sept. 6 Statistics

Sunrise:                                 6:37

Sunset:                                  7:28

Length of day:            12:51

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.