Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect a high of 76 and a low of 49.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. High will be 57 and low will be 42.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High will be 81 and low will be 60.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a light and variable wind becoming north northeast. Expect a high of 87 and a low of 58.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 89, a low of 58 and a southwest wind around 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms, wind gusts up to 30 mph, a high of 76 and low of 46.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of rain. High will be near 56 and low around 39.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Tuesday with a 50 percent chance of precipitation, a high near 78 and a low of 55.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a calm wind becoming southwest, a high of 85 and a low of 55.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph. Expect a high of 90 and low of 57.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 82 41 none
Saturday 84 47 none
Sunday 79 50 .00
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 15
High: 72 Low: 45
Sept. 16 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:46
Sunset: 7:12
Length of day: 12:27
