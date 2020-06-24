Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of showers. High will be near 84 and low will be around 51, with a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a west-southwest wind at 5-10 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers. High will be 67 and low will be 47.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph. High will be 97 with a low around 67.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain. High will be near 92 with a low of 61.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 91 and a low around 61. A 20 percent chance of showers is forecast.
Extended forecast
Salida will be increasingly cloudy Thursday with a high near 85, a low around 50 and a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted after 1 p.m.
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy Thursday with a high near 68, a low near 46 and a west-northwest wind of 15-20 mph. A 60 percent chance of showers is forecast.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 97 and a low near 63.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 92, a low of 60 and a 30 percent chance of showers.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 96 and a low around 62.
June 23 Statistics
High: 79 Low: 49
Precipitation .01
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .38
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.27
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 23
High: 80 Low: 44
June 24 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:41
Sunset: 8:32
Length of day: 14:51
