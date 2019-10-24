Salida weather
Salida will have an 80 percent chance of snow today with less than an inch of accumulation. Expect a high near 38, a low around 15 and northeast wind at 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will likely see snow today, with a high near 22, a low around 10 and blustery winds of 10-20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent, with snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 53, a low of 28 and winds around 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado could see snow showers today, with a high of 40 and low of 21. Chance of snow is 30 percent, with little accumulation expected.
Pueblo and southern Colorado have a 90 percent chance of snow today, with about an inch of accumulation. High will be 39, and low will be 16 .
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a high near 58, a low of 28 and calm wind becoming west-southwest at 5 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high of 38, a low of 21 and winds between 10 and 15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high around 61, a low near 34 and wind at about 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday, with a high near 59, a low around 35 and southwest wind between 3 and 7 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 54, a low around 31 and 5 mph wind.
Oct. 23 Statistics
High: 60 Low: 46
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: .02
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.04
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 23
High: 56 Low: 39
Oct. 24 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:21
Sunset: 6:15
Length of day: 10:54
