Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 84, a low of 44 and a light and variable wind, becoming southeast at 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 63, a low near 41 and a west wind of 15-25 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 92, a low of 60 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph becoming west-northwest after noon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 79, a low of 55 and a calm wind becoming north-northeast at 5-9 mph in the morning, gusting as high as 15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 88, a low of 55 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 85, a low near 48 and a light west-northwest wind increasing to 5-10 mph after noon.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 64, a low of 42 and a west wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 96, a low of 63 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph becoming calm.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 92, a low of 59 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 91, a low of 56 and a light and variable wind becoming east-southeast at 5-10 mph.
Aug. 26 Statistics
High: 89 Low: 54
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .38
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.84
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 26
High: 85 Low: 46
Aug. 27 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:28
Sunset: 7:43
Length of day: 13:15
