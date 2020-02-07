Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high of 42, a low of 27, a west wind of 15-25 mph and a 60 percent chance of snow.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a high of 26, a low of 18, west wind of 40-65 mph and a 90 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 45 and a low of 26.
The Denver area will be cloudy today with a high of 34, a low of 21 and a 70 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 43 and a low of 16.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Saturday with a high of 48 and low of 23. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39, low of 20 and a 60 percent chance of snow. Weekend winds will be 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Saturday, with a high of 30 and low of 18. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high of 25 and a low of 16. Weekend winds will be 20-50 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 48 and low of 26. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 40 and low of 23.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 50 and low of 21. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high of 33 and low of 14.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 51 and a low of 20. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39 and a low of 17.
Feb. 6 Statistics
High: 36 Low: 5
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .08
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .12
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 6
High: 29 Low: 8
Feb. 7 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:05
Sunset: 5:31
Length of day: 10:27
