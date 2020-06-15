Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph after noon. High will be near 87 and low around 51.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a west-southwest wind at 15-20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. High will be near 66, and low will be around 44.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with an east-southeast wind of 10-15 mph. High will be 93 with a low around 61.
Denver and northern Colorado will be hazy today, becoming sunny with a south wind of 5-7 mph. High will be near 94 with a low around 61.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 98 and a low of 60.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 85, a low around 49 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers is forecast.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 64, a low near 44 and a southwest wind of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers is predicted for the afternoon.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 93 and a low of 62. A south-southeast wind of 15-20 mph could gust as high as 35 mph.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 95 and a low around 62.
The Pueblo area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 98 and a low around 61.
Statistics
Friday 85 49 none
Saturday 81 63 trace
Sunday 81 53 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.
June prcp.: .20
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.09
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 14
High: 81 Low: 53
June 15 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:39
Sunset: 8:30
Length of day: 14:51
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.