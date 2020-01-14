Salida weather
Salida will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 38, a low around 18 and a southwest wind of 10-20 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with patchy blowing snow, a high near 24, a low around 13, a west-southwest wind of 30-35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph and wind chill values between minus 10 and zero.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 37, a low of 18 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 52, a low of 26 and a southwest wind of 7-11 mph with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 56, a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph and a low around 26.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, a high near 41 and a low around 17.
The Monarch area is forecast to be sunny and windy Wednesday with patchy blowing snow, a high near 27, a low around 16, a west wind of 20-30 mph and wind chill values between minus 5 and 5.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 39 and a low around 20.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 49, a low around 24 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 52 and a low around 22.
Jan. 13 Statistics
High: 36 Low: 23
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: none
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .00
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 13
High: 30 Low: 15
Jan. 14 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:21
Sunset: 5:05
Length of day: 9:44
