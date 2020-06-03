Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 80, a low around 49, a west-northwest wind at 5-10 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 65, a low around 47 and a west wind of 10-15 mph. A 30 percent chance of precipitation is predicted.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 95 and a low around 63.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 91, a low near 61 and a light and variable wind becoming southeast at 6 mph. A 20 percent chance of rain is forecast.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 91 and a low around 59.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a high near 86, a low near 50 and a west wind at 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers is predicted.
The Monarch area will be sunny Thursday with a high near 67, a low around 47 and a west wind of 10-15 mph. A 30 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Thursday with a high near 97 and a low around 64.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 92, a low around 61 and a 10 percent chance of showers.
The Pueblo area will be sunny Thursday with a high near 97 and a low around 61.
June 2 Statistics
High: 82 Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: none
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: .89
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 2
High: 80 Low: 53
June 3 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:41
Sunset: 8:23
Length of day: 14:43
