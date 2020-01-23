Salida weather
Salida is forecast to be mostly sunny and breezy today with a high near 43, a low around 20 and a west wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with areas of blowing snow, a high of 24, low of 14, a west wind of 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph and wind chill values between minus 10 and zero.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 39, a low around 22 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 50, a low of 27 and a south-southwest wind of 5-8 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 49, a west wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 21.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Friday with a west-northwest wind of 5 mph, a high near 47 and a low around 24.
The Monarch area is predicted to be mostly sunny Friday with patchy blowing snow, a high near 28, a low around 18 and a west wind of 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high of 41 and a low of 24.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 54, a low around 29 and a southwest wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 53, a low of 25 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Jan. 22 Statistics
High: 46 Low: 30
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: .02
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .02
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 22
High: 39 Low: 20
Jan. 23 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:17
Sunset: 5:14
Length of day: 9:57
