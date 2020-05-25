Sunny
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 64, a low around 33 and an east wind at 5-10 mph. A 40 percent chance of showers is possible.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 45, a low around 29 and an east wind of 10 mph. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow is predicted.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 74, a low around 48 and a northeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 65, a low of 45 and a north-northeast wind of 7-15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 67, a low around 44 and a north-northeast wind of 10-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 76, a low around 43 and a light and variable wind becoming north at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 58, a low near 38 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 84 and a low around 57.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 77, a low near 53 and a southwest wind of 6 mph with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 79, a low around 51 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Statistics
Friday n/a n/a none Saturday n/a n/a none
Sunday n/a n/a trace (Measurement taken at 8 p.m.
May prcp.: .08
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .85
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 24
High: 58 Low: 37
May 25 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:45
Sunset: 8:17
Length of day: 14:32
