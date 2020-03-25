Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 60, a low around 34 and a southwest wind of 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 36 and a low around 26. Wind will be 20-30 mph from the southwest with gusts as high as 60 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 64, a low around 37 and a west-southwest wind of 10-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 67, a low around 36 and a west-southwest wind of 7-16 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 73, a low around 42 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 57, a low of 29 and a southwest wind of 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 35, a low around 21 and a west-southwest wind of 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 60 and a low near 34.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 65 and a low around 35.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 72 and a low around 38.
March 24 Statistics
High: 57 Low: 38
Precipitation none (Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .29
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .55
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 24
High: 53 Low: 32
March 25 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:00
Sunset: 7:20
Length of day: 12:21
