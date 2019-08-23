Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, high of 84, low of 50 and a west wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 65, a low of 44 and a west wind of 10-20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 95, a low near 64 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 88, a low of 59 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 93, a low around 58 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 89, lows around 52, and west wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph after noon.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs of 63 and lows of 46. Saturday will have a west wind of 10-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 97, lows near 65 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 95, lows near 60 and light and variable wind, gusting as high as 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with a 10 percent chance of rain, highs near 96, lows near 61 and west wind of 5-10 mph.
Aug. 22 Statistics
High: 85 Low: 50
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .34
Aug. avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.80
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 22
High: 78 Low: 40
Aug. 23 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:25
Sunset: 7:49
Length of day: 13:24
