Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 70 percent chance of showers, a high around 84, a low about 50 and a south wind of 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a south-southwest wind at 10-20 mph, a 70 percent chance of showers, high near 65 and low about 43.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 95 and a low around 62.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high near 80 and a low of 58.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 88 and a low around 59.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and 20 percent Sunday. Highs will be near 83 and lows around 51.
The Monarch area will be partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, with a 50 percent chance of showers both days, highs will be near 61 and lows around 43.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs near 94 and lows around 63.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, there will be a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday and 10 percent Sunday with highs around 90 and lows of 62.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday, highs near 94 and lows around 61.
June 25 Statistics
High: 86 Low: 55
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .38
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.27
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 25
High: 81 Low: 48
June 26 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:41
Sunset: 8:32
Length of day: 14:51
