Aurora Leuchmur, first grader at Longfellow Elementary School, loves to play and splash in the river on a warm summer day. Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 70 percent chance of rain, high of 84, low of 50 and south wind 10-15 mph.

 Aurora Leuchmur

Salida weather

Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 70 percent chance of showers, a high around 84, a low about 50 and a south wind of 10-15 mph.

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a south-southwest wind at 10-20 mph, a 70 percent chance of showers, high near 65 and low about 43.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 95 and a low around 62.

Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high near 80 and a low of 58.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 88 and a low around 59.

Extended forecast

Salida will be partly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and 20 percent Sunday. Highs will be near 83 and lows around 51.

The Monarch area will be partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, with a 50 percent chance of showers both days, highs will be near 61 and lows around 43.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs near 94 and lows around 63.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, there will be a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday and 10 percent Sunday with highs around 90 and lows of 62.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday, highs near 94 and lows around 61.

June 25 Statistics

High: 86                            Low: 55

Precipitation                        none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

June prcp.:                                 .38

June avg. prcp.:                        .83

2020 prcp. to date:                1.27

Avg. Jan.-June prcp.:             4.67

Average high:                         79.5

Average low:                          42.1

Buena Vista Statistics

June 25

High: 81                            Low: 48

June 26 Statistics

Sunrise:                                     5:41

Sunset:                                      8:32

Length of day:      14:51

