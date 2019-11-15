Salida weather
Salida is predicted to be mostly sunny today with a high near 64, a low around 33 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 38, a low of 26 and a west wind of 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 61, a low of 33 and an east-southeast wind around 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 67, a low around 38 and a southwest wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 61, an east-southeast wind of 5 mph and a low around 33.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 57, a low of 25, a west wind of 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph and a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 55, low of 30 and west wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny this weekend with highs of 32-34, lows of 19-23, west winds at 15-30 mph, and a 20 percent chance of snow on Saturday.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 60 and lows near 30.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 61 and a low around 31. Sunday will have a high of 64 and a low of 38.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs near 70 and lows around 30.
Nov. 14 Statistics
High: 54 Low: 23 Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 14
High: 55 Low: 16
Nov. 15 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:45
Sunset: 4:52
Length of day: 10:07
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.