Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 35, a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning, a low of 14 and a southwest wind of 5-30 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a 90 percent chance of snow, a high near 18, a low of 11, a west wind of 25-55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph and wind chill values between minus 5 and minus 15.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of snow, a high of 31, a low of 19 and a south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 45, a south wind of 5-11 mph with gusts up to 21 mph and a low of 24.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 53, a low around 21 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a southwest wind of 5-15 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph, a high of 39 and a low of 17.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with blowing snow, a high near 23, a low near 14 and west-southwest winds of 35-45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a with a high near 35 and a low around 18.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 52 and a low of 26.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 54 and a low around 25.
Statistics
Friday 33 13 none
Saturday 35 15 none
Sunday 33 4 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: none
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .00
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 12
High: 30 Low: 4
Jan. 13 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:21
Sunset: 5:04
Length of day: 9:39
