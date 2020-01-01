Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 39, a low of 15, a 10 percent chance of snow and a west wind of 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny and windy today, with a high near 19, a low near 9, a 70 percent chance of snow and a west wind of 30-45 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 29, a low around 15, a 60 percent chance of snow and a north-northwest wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a high of 52, a low of 27 and a west-southwest wind of 6-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 53, a low of 26 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 30, a low around 7, a 70 percent chance of snow showers and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Thursday with a high of 12, low of 4, a 50 percent chance of snow and a west wind of 20-25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a high of 32, low of 13, a 20 percent chance of snow and a west-northwest wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a high of 42, a low of 20 and a northwest wind of 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a high of 43, a low of 16 and a north wind of 10 mph.
Dec. 31 Statistics
High: 34 Low: 5
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .54
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.61
Avg. Jan.-Dec. prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 31
High: 23 Low: -14
Jan. 1 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:21
Sunset: 4:53
Length of day: 9:31
